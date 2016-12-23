Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,134,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after buying an additional 282,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 130.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,991 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Choice Hotels International Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $57.38.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business earned $267.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.77 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Joyce sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,442,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 29,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,422,837.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc (Choice) is a hotel franchisor. The Company operates in two segments: hotel franchising business and SkyTouch Technology (SkyTouch). It operates approximately 6,420 hotels open and over 720 hotels under construction, representing approximately 507,480 rooms open and over 58,130 rooms under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 35 countries and territories outside the United States.

