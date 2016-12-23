Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2,038,000 Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 498,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in Accenture PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC by 66.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Accenture PLC by 13.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 388,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,402,000 after buying an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.26% on Friday, reaching $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,312 shares. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Accenture PLC from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,249,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $606,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

