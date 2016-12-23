Linde AG (LIN) PT Set at €180.00 by Commerzbank AG

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) received a €180.00 ($187.50) price target from equities research analysts at Commerzbank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde AG in a report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. set a €156.00 ($162.50) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($179.17) price objective on Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €156.29 ($162.80).
Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 157.301 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of €29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.726. Linde AG has a 1-year low of €113.97 and a 1-year high of €164.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.32.
About Linde AG
Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.
Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.