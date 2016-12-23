Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of McColl's Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.79) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McColl's Retail Group PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of McColl's Retail Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

McColl's Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) opened at 184.00 on Tuesday. McColl's Retail Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 126.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 190.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 192.67 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.69.

McColl's Retail Group PLC Company Profile

McColl’s Retail Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer. The Company operates through the operation of convenience and newsagent stores segment. The Company has a network of approximately 1,350 convenience stores and newsagents. It operates over 890 McColl’s branded convenience stores, and approximately 460 newsagents under brands, including Martin’s and RS McColl.

