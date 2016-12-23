Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $169.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 156.12 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $164.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.09. Lennox International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 1,385.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post $6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $91,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,285.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Young sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $695,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lennox International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 118,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

