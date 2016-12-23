Leerink Swann Downgrades Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) to Market Perform

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) opened at 72.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm earned $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4489 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $15,540,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 682,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,635,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,281.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 398.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

