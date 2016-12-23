Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 115,500 HanesBrands Inc. (HBI)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HanesBrands by 0.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its position in HanesBrands by 17.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in HanesBrands by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,005,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in HanesBrands during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in HanesBrands during the second quarter valued at $317,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 3,425,992 shares of the stock traded hands. HanesBrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. HanesBrands had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 61.39%. HanesBrands’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HanesBrands Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. HanesBrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 115,500 HanesBrands Inc. (HBI)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/ledyard-national-bank-buys-shares-of-115500-hanesbrands-inc-hbi/1131633.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of HanesBrands in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen and Company cut shares of HanesBrands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. FBR & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of HanesBrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HanesBrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 target price on shares of HanesBrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. HanesBrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $133,217.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,612.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About HanesBrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of apparels. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette and Gear for Sports.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HanesBrands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HanesBrands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.