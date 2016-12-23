Lawrence F. Metz Sells 2,000 Shares of Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) insider Lawrence F. Metz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,855.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) opened at 17.80 on Friday. Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Maiden Holdings had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm earned $628.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Maiden Holdings’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maiden Holdings Ltd. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Maiden Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings during the second quarter worth $125,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings during the second quarter worth $3,364,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings during the second quarter worth $3,444,000. Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 10.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHLD. FBR & Co downgraded Maiden Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maiden Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company is focused on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. Maiden operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

