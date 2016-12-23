Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Rating Reiterated by Drexel Hamilton

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.75 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. KLR Group lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 14.42 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.43 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company earned $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a positive return on equity of 123.07%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $10,296,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and production, and Midstream and marketing.

