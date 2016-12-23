Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.75.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) opened at 139.98 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.78 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/lancaster-colony-corp-lanc-earns-outperform-rating-from-analysts-at-wedbush/1131086.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.