Korea Investment CORP Sells 712,111 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 80.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $116,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,102 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 963.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $12.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

In other news, insider David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

