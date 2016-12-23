Knowles Corp. (KN) Stake Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Knowles Corp. were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Knowles Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles Corp. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 283,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 247,408 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The stock’s market cap is $1.52 billion. Knowles Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Knowles Corp. had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles Corp. will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Knowles Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Knowles Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Knowles Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Knowles Corp.

Knowles Corporation is a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. It uses micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and develop the user experience in smartphones, tablets and wearables.

