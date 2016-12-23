KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Special Dividend of $0.09 (KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0909 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,419 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

In related news, Director Michael E. Cahill acquired 3,500 shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of the United States and the non-United States issuers.

