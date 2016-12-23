Keith T. Flaherty Sells 7,250 Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) Stock

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) Director Keith T. Flaherty sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $219,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) opened at 33.81 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $732.93 million. Loxo Oncology Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Loxo Oncology Inc. will post ($3.07) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at $42,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter valued at $6,375,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Loxo Oncology by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 252,197 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital LLC raised its stake in Loxo Oncology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aisling Capital LLC now owns 4,028,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,390,000 after buying an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Loxo Oncology by 80.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 221,901 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $44.00 target price on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing selective medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer.

