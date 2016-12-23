KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) opened at 36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

