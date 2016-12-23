JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q4 2016 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst P. Miller now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. FBR & Co also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2017 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Nomura lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.89 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,636,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,618,000 after buying an additional 4,692,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,516,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,494,000 after buying an additional 1,331,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 44,584,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,876,000 after buying an additional 1,887,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,729,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,217,000 after buying an additional 668,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,832,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,518,000 after buying an additional 1,415,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

