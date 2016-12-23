JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,759,433 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In other news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $947,222.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,717,954.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 602,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 398,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 263,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

