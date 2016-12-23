Jones Energy Inc. (JONE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Iberia Capital

Iberia Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jones Energy Inc. (NYSE:JONE) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jones Energy in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jones Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Jones Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Jones Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Jones Energy from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) opened at 5.20 on Monday. Jones Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm’s market cap is $296.45 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/jones-energy-inc-jone-receives-outperform-rating-from-iberia-capital/1131038.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Jones Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.