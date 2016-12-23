John C. Rudolf Sells 4,454 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) major shareholder John C. Rudolf sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $96,117.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,252.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) opened at 21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $268,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $2,667,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank.

