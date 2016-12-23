Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)

Research analysts at Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tracon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) opened at 5.15 on Wednesday. Tracon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company’s market cap is $67.28 million.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tracon Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

