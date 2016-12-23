Jayshree Ullal Sells 306,748 Shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Jayshree Ullal sold 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $30,076,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 88,027 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $8,635,448.70.

On Thursday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 225,791 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $22,123,002.18.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 29,430 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $2,885,317.20.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 386,291 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $33,982,019.27.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) opened at 96.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. Arista Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $290.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.33 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 718.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 296,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $14,399,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,373,000 after buying an additional 273,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

