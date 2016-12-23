ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 (ITVPY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ITV plc is a media company. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. Its operating segments consist of Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel and the digital channels. ITV Studios segment produces programming for ITVs own channels and other broadcasters on a range of program genres including drama, entertainment and factual entertainment. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ITV UNSP ADR EACH REPR 10 has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

