Invitae Corp. (NVTA) Short Interest Update

Invitae Corp. (NYSE:NVTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,996 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 2,427,949 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,164,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Invitae Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Invitae Corp. (NYSE:NVTA) opened at 7.10 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $230.36 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Invitae Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Invitae Corp. Company Profile

Invitae Corporation (Invitae) utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

