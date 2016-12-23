Intel Corp. (INTC) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $41.13 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. reissued an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Sunday, August 21st. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Intel Corp. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corp. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corp. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of Intel Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,043,603.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of Intel Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,534,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,824,733,000 after buying an additional 5,697,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 183,278,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,918,774,000 after buying an additional 16,231,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,062,163,000 after buying an additional 4,502,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,685,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,498,217,000 after buying an additional 8,662,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,038,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,853,000 after buying an additional 324,225 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

