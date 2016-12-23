Insider Selling: Kite Pharma Inc. (KITE) Chairman Sells 3,493 Shares of Stock

Kite Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) Chairman Arie Belldegrun sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $177,653.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,598.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kite Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 46.09 on Friday. Kite Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.30 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.14. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 994.89%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Kite Pharma’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma Inc. will post ($5.56) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KITE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kite Pharma during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 115.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 91.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KITE. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $77.00 target price on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

