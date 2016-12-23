Insider Buying: WS Atkins PLC (ATK) Insider Buys £155.87 in Stock

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) insider Heath Drewett bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.59) per share, for a total transaction of £155.87 ($193.46).

Heath Drewett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Heath Drewett sold 1,470 shares of WS Atkins PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,542 ($19.14), for a total value of £22,667.40 ($28,133.80).

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) opened at 1438.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,495.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,465.45. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1439.59 billion. WS Atkins PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,110.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,750.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATK shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($16.88) price target on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on WS Atkins PLC from GBX 1,483 ($18.41) to GBX 1,634 ($20.28) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.22) price target on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WS Atkins PLC from GBX 1,440 ($17.87) to GBX 1,650 ($20.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,634.25 ($20.28).

WS Atkins PLC Company Profile

WS Atkins plc is engaged in providing design, engineering and project management consultancy services. The Company operates through five segments: UK and Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Energy. In the UK and Europe segment, the Company’s focus is on planning, designing and enabling its clients’ capital programs and projects in and around infrastructure and transportation, as well as providing engineering consultancy services to other markets.

