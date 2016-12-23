Insider Buying: Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Insider Buys $800,000.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) insider Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tjmt Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $789,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $791,500.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $799,500.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 11,687 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $186,992.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $797,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 14,937 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $238,842.63.

On Monday, December 12th, Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $798,000.00.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) opened at 15.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.99 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc. will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3,318.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

