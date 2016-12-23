Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) insider Pierre F. Lapeyre Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £194,550 ($241,467.05).

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) opened at 1328.00 on Friday. Riverstone Energy Ltd has a one year low of GBX 7.90 and a one year high of GBX 1,328.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.95. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1121.90 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Riverstone Energy Ltd (RSE) Insider Buys £194,550 in Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/insider-buying-riverstone-energy-ltd-rse-insider-buys-194550-in-stock/1130701.html.

About Riverstone Energy

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment Company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.