Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 90,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,677,597.70 ($2,082,161.72).

Mazen Darwazah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Mazen Darwazah purchased 50,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,674 ($20.78) per share, for a total transaction of £837,000 ($1,038,848.21).

On Friday, December 2nd, Mazen Darwazah purchased 50,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.63) per share, for a total transaction of £831,000 ($1,031,401.27).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) opened at 1813.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4350.38 billion. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,575.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,707.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,100.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Insider Buys £1,677,597.70 in Stock” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/insider-buying-hikma-pharmaceuticals-plc-hik-insider-buys-1677597-70-in-stock/1130703.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.99) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,990 ($37.11) to GBX 2,500 ($31.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 1,985 ($24.64) to GBX 1,800 ($22.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,331.60 ($28.94).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets a range of branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid and injectable final dosage forms, across the United States, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.