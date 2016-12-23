Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Insider Buys £1,677,597.70 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 90,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,677,597.70 ($2,082,161.72).
Mazen Darwazah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Mazen Darwazah purchased 50,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,674 ($20.78) per share, for a total transaction of £837,000 ($1,038,848.21).
- On Friday, December 2nd, Mazen Darwazah purchased 50,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.63) per share, for a total transaction of £831,000 ($1,031,401.27).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) opened at 1813.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4350.38 billion. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,575.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,707.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,100.23.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.99) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,990 ($37.11) to GBX 2,500 ($31.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 1,985 ($24.64) to GBX 1,800 ($22.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,331.60 ($28.94).
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets a range of branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid and injectable final dosage forms, across the United States, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Europe.
