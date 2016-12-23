Insider Buying: Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR) Insider Acquires 261,795 Shares of Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) insider Mike Lloyd bought 261,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £20,943.60 ($25,994.29).

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) opened at 7.60 on Friday. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 11.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 76.51 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.33.

Ceres Power Holdings plc Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in development of fuel cell technology. The Company’s segment is the development and commercialization of its fuel cell technology. The Company’s Steel Cell technology generates power from various available fuels and is manufactured using standard processing equipment and conventional materials, such as steel and standard processes for domestic, business and other uses.

