Inphi Corp. (IPHI) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Inphi Corp. (NYSE:IPHI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Inphi Corp. were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corp. by 92.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corp. by 13.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corp. by 132.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corp. (NYSE:IPHI) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 402,857 shares. Inphi Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

Inphi Corp. (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Inphi Corp. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm earned $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Inphi Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Corp. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inphi Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inphi Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen and Company began coverage on Inphi Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inphi Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Inphi Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other Inphi Corp. news, VP Charles Roach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $168,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,935.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $89,229.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corp. Company Profile

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter and computing markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, test and measurement equipment and military systems.

