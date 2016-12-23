INC Research Holdings Inc. (INCR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at First Analysis

First Analysis began coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised INC Research Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised INC Research Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) opened at 50.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.76. INC Research Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $57.11.
INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.89 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that INC Research Holdings will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Gregory S. Rush sold 35,503 shares of INC Research Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,586,984.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Breckon sold 12,197 shares of INC Research Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $538,619.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $687,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of INC Research Holdings by 41.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of INC Research Holdings by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $116,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $8,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
INC Research Holdings Company Profile
INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.
