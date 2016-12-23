Imperva Inc. (IMPV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Imperva Inc. (NYSE:IMPV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s current price.

IMPV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie raised Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest cut Imperva from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) opened at 37.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The stock’s market cap is $1.24 billion. Imperva has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $67.02.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Imperva will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Kraynak sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $133,813.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Imperva by 2,252.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Imperva by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Imperva during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Imperva by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company operates in the segment of development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions that protect business critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises.

