HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) opened at 47.45 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.69 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm earned $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HubSpot by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 150.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in HubSpot by 67.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications, which include social media, search engine optimization (SEO), blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting.

