H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded H&R Block from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered H&R Block from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) opened at 23.30 on Monday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 59.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7,490.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 397.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

