Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.33.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO W Edward Walter sold 134,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,564,923.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $163,315.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,538.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $165,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 99.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the period.
Several research firms recently commented on HST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).
