Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO W Edward Walter sold 134,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,564,923.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $163,315.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,538.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $165,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 99.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/host-hotels-resorts-inc-hst-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-05-on-january-17th/1130915.html.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.