Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) opened at 30.84 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company earned $543.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-earns-hold-rating-from-canaccord-genuity/1130940.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.