Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Gabelli issued their FY2016 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued on Monday. Gabelli analyst J. Foung anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/honeywell-international-inc-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-6-60-per-share-gabelli-forecasts-hon/1130831.html.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 116.92 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,721,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,106,000 after buying an additional 358,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,693,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,390,000 after buying an additional 455,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,259,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,530,000 after buying an additional 278,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,307,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.09%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

