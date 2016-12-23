Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 364.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.99. 1,426,219 shares of the company traded hands. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 42.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

