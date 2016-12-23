Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.65 million.

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 34.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. Herman Miller Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Herman Miller Inc. will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 16.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 145.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

