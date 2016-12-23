Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company earned $577.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller updated its Q3 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS.

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 77.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Herman Miller

