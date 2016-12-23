Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) opened at 25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Heritage Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Heritage Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/heritage-financial-corp-hfwa-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1130874.html.

In other Heritage Financial Corp. news, EVP Bryan Mcdonald sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $26,615.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $435,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $43,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp. by 106.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp. by 501.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deere & Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.