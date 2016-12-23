Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1,971,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 221.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 1.10% on Friday, reaching $62.34. 4,798,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1,971,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/hengehold-capital-management-llc-has-1971000-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv/1131680.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.63 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.