Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial Corp. were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 93,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 216,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 297.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,683 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial Corp. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company earned $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.53 million. Webster Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Webster Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Corp. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. FBR & Co boosted their target price on Webster Financial Corp. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co. lowered Webster Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered Webster Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Webster Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $100,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,826.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen R. Osar sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial Corp.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.

