Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Corning Inc. (GLW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 14.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 265,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Corning by 28.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 3,800,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31. Corning Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Inc. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $1,528,007.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 204,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $4,723,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

