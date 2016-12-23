Harman International Industries Inc. (HAR) Position Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Harman International Industries Inc. (NYSE:HAR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Harman International Industries were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harman International Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harman International Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harman International Industries by 15,627.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. increased its stake in Harman International Industries by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Harman International Industries by 86.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harman International Industries Inc. (NYSE:HAR) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,905 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.67. Harman International Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78.

Harman International Industries (NYSE:HAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Harman International Industries had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harman International Industries Inc. will post $7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Harman International Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded Harman International Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Harman International Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harman International Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded Harman International Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Harman International Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other news, insider Ralph Santana sold 1,912 shares of Harman International Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $210,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $630,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Eyler sold 2,628 shares of Harman International Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $288,790.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $262,307.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harman International Industries

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

