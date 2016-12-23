Halyard Health Inc. (HYH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Halyard Health Inc. (NYSE:HYH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halyard Health were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Halyard Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the second quarter worth $400,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halyard Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Halyard Health Inc. (NYSE:HYH) traded up 1.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 147,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Halyard Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Halyard Health had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halyard Health Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc seeks to advance health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) and Medical Devices. Its S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare associated infections.

