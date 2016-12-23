Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 127.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 140.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,628 shares. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 286.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/grupo-televisa-sab-tv-stake-reduced-by-sg-americas-securities-llc/1131651.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. New Street Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.77 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.