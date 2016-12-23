Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 87.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV comprises about 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 204.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 347,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 233,485 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at $13,054,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at $3,013,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) traded up 0.36% on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,563 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately 10 international airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, and an international airport in Jamaica. The Company’s segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies.

