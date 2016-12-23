Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reiterates $96.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $96.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.73 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 90.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.19%.

In other news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,299 shares in the company, valued at $19,340,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $463,905.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. TrueNorth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Finally, BSC Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. by 40.7% in the third quarter. BSC Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

